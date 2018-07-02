Claims reveal ZC players' union infiltration

HARARE - The existence of the newly-established Zimbabwe Cricket Association (ZCA) is already under threat following the emergency of spies within the union, the Daily News has been told.

ZCA was formed last month after the local cricketers realised they needed a union in order to confront Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) when it comes to issues to do with remuneration and welfare.

At the moment, there is a standoff between ZC and the players as they are owed salaries, match fees and other bonuses dating back to last year.

ZCA was established last month with the players getting the help of local commercial legal firm, Titan Law to set up the union.

However, this did not go down well with the blazers at ZC as a number of senior players like Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer and Craig Ervine were all not selected for the home triangular Twenty20 series involving Pakistan and Australia which starts tomorrow.

Some of the members of ZCA believe there is a few of their colleagues who are acting as double agents and revealing the union’s secrets to ZC.

“Just as far as we know, the players that are in the squad that are part of the association have been threatened by ZC so they are scared to stand for the cause,” a ZCA member told the Daily News.

“The way to go will be getting all the players united but that is proving quite difficult. Players are fed bad information by ZC so they are putting their trust in the devil and they are scared to be making a stand.

“Some senior players are hugely a part of the association but do not want to be seen by ZC as being part of it.

“They have been to the meetings with Gerald (Mlotshwa) and participated in the forming of the association but just like in the old days where Tatenda Taibu was the only man with b****of steel they are happy to sacrifice Taylor because he openly stood up in favour of the formation of the association.”

Some senior players are allegedly so much intimidated by ZC hence their stance of not wanting to go on record that they are ZCA members.

“The players are quite happy to claim they are part of the association but don’t want to be seen being part of it…they want to play both sides,” said the source.

“From what I understand ZC has promised us the Sri Lanka match fees at the end of this month but that remains to be see. Guys think it’s another false promise just to get them to play in the tri series.

“The arrears are coming up to three months for salaries, that’s April, May and June and the match fees are dating back to last year July. Our greatest fear is that within the players’ set-up there are players who seem to be part of networking in ZC.”