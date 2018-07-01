MDC seeks donations

Blessings Mashaya  •  1 July 2018 4:56PM  •  26 comments

HARARE - The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC, which has since hit hard times, is now seeking donations to fund campaigns ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

The opposition party’s national chairperson, Morgen Komichi, confirmed to the Daily News last week that the party is seeking contributions from supporters and well-wishers.

“We are calling upon Zimbabweans to contribute towards the struggle for change. We cannot say how much we want because we only want enough resources to campaign, so we are saying our supporters who can afford and well-wishers should come on board,” he said.

The party has launched a “donate for change” EcoCash platform in order to get donations from supporters.

While the MDC is struggling to finance its programmes, its main rival — Zanu PF — has splashed millions on vehicles and other campaign materials.

The ruling party has spent upwards of $60 million on campaign material that includes T-shirts, banners, caps and busses, among other things.

MDC’s situation has been worsened by donor fatigue and a series of blunders over the years, its poor performance in the unity government that ran between 2009 and 2013 key among them.

Comments (26)

I can smell corruption here. Someone is up to something fishy

Django Django - 1 July 2018

Disorganisation at its best, busy busing people to rallies straining the party's budget

Dombo Rakaomarara - 1 July 2018

Pava kubiwa dzimari pano.

Chamisa Neria - 1 July 2018

There you have a point, the MDC is awful with money, Biti left the national purse with only 200 and something dollars. imagine

Sankara - 1 July 2018

im sure Chamisa's fruitless visits are the ones straining the party's budget. The young man is all about travelling and seeing places

Kokerai Chisvo - 1 July 2018

Let's donate. I am sure that Econet can provide an audit trail of all donations. Do not be disheartened or discouraged, this is our cause. This is our future. This is our country. An honesty dollar can and should go far. ZANU PF is worried. Just see the comments from my fellow countrymen above.

Diaspora Proxy Vote Strategy - 1 July 2018

iwe Diaspora get away, you want us to fund the Vanguards manje... i will never donate to a violent cause

Riot263 - 1 July 2018

This is not the time yekuti tinge tichibuda mari mumbudu dzedu hama yangu. Tinobirwa takatarisa apa

Tinokunda - 1 July 2018

kkki mopenga imi vana Diaspora... how can we fund munhu anoti haana mari apa iye achienda hake ku Israel kunotora ma selfie

Hondo Zvenyika - 1 July 2018

haaa taurai henyu ma cdes, on Chamisa twitter account he natso twitted that he is going on a private visit... haaa lets not be taken for a ride fellow Zimbabweans.

Samora - 1 July 2018

My brother/sister Diaspora apa ndapotsana nemiwo apa. Mari idzi ndodziri kungoswero tambiswa kumacourts vakuru vedu vachipa mlaw firm avo neehama dzavo macourt cases asingaperi awa.

The Voice MDC - 1 July 2018

if this is a way of trying to find sympathy from Zimbabweans haaaa ngavasadaro... another lie lie lie.... munhu akutoenda hake ku vaccation moti hana mari

Aladin Aladin - 1 July 2018

Ko nyaya iya yemari yainetsana VaChamisa namama Khupe yava papi.

Dzimbabwe - 1 July 2018

sponsoring the vanguards should be considered an act terrorism.. how can one fund a violent rebel group like that... Pasi nembavha. ED PFee

Virus Vigoroso - 1 July 2018

after the donatios chamisa proudly channelled the money towards his luxury trip to Isreal

blade - 1 July 2018

who is handling the funds.. imika imi muchabirwa masikati machena.

Kamba - 1 July 2018

if u pass by Harvest house pane zvigunduru zvinenge zvakazara panze zvichimwa musombodia, are those the funds you want us to donate? shame shame shame

Cde Masango - 1 July 2018

We can not waste our money towards such a disorganised part

dombo - 1 July 2018

tingape mari yedu kuti chamisa aende ku isreal na killer t

april tafi - 1 July 2018

if MDC is not able to source finance from the outsider community how are they going to source when they are voted in to power

panda - 1 July 2018

chamisa zvatomuramba shuwa sorry hake

white - 1 July 2018

ngaingovharweka kana isina mari MDC yachotagara atisi kuida isu

madikizela - 1 July 2018

I know the new dispensation has presented many with the rewards of a distorted economy. Many financial intermediaries are involved especially in the financial sub-sectors. If you hold on to your dollar you increase the chances of the economic decay growing. I can assure you no real change will come within three years purely because this is an opaque election. Give change a chance, give progress a chance, give Chamisa a chance and you will have a US dollar economy. ZANU has promised bond notes and local currency for the povo. Do you for one minute think they will ever have to use the bond notes ....the rich and powerful. Think about a system that gave Chiyangwa and Chombo half of Harare. You can perpetuate it by holding on to your precious bond notes. Ini ndaenda hangu ku Diaspora.

Diaspora Proxy Vote Strategy - 1 July 2018

I will donate nothing to the Pinocchio-led party!! In fact, for the first time since year 2000, I will vote for Zanu PF candidates from Prez to ward level!!

Christian Nleya - 1 July 2018

HOW DO THEY DONATE?? For those interested in doing so. Israel anogona kunge akaenda nemari yake not yomusangano that trip costs less than 1500 return. Problem is we have on press in Zim, pple don't know whats happening

Cde Khumalo - 1 July 2018

