MDC seeks donations

HARARE - The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC, which has since hit hard times, is now seeking donations to fund campaigns ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

The opposition party’s national chairperson, Morgen Komichi, confirmed to the Daily News last week that the party is seeking contributions from supporters and well-wishers.

“We are calling upon Zimbabweans to contribute towards the struggle for change. We cannot say how much we want because we only want enough resources to campaign, so we are saying our supporters who can afford and well-wishers should come on board,” he said.

The party has launched a “donate for change” EcoCash platform in order to get donations from supporters.

While the MDC is struggling to finance its programmes, its main rival — Zanu PF — has splashed millions on vehicles and other campaign materials.

The ruling party has spent upwards of $60 million on campaign material that includes T-shirts, banners, caps and busses, among other things.

MDC’s situation has been worsened by donor fatigue and a series of blunders over the years, its poor performance in the unity government that ran between 2009 and 2013 key among them.