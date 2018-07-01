ED 'would-be killers' nabbed

Jeffrey Muvundusi • 1 July 2018 9:13AM • 0 comments
BULAWAYO - There was frenzied media and public interest here yesterday as two men were brought to court for the attempted assassination of President Emmerson.............
Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive,
vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful
language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from
contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor
© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Made in ZimbabweDesign & development by C2 Media
C2 Media