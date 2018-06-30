Four more sign peace pledge

HARARE - Four more political parties yesterday appended their signatures to the peace pledge, bringing the number of political leaders who have signed to 21 out of the 23 presidential candidates.

The four are presidential candidate of the National Patriotic Front (NPF) Ambrose Mutinhiri, co-principal of the People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) Farai Mbira, presidential candidate for the Republican Party of Zimbabwe (RPZ) Kwanele Hlabangane and Divine Mhambi-Hove, the presidential candidate for the National Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic Republicans.

Speaking at the signing ceremony convened by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, Mbira — who was representing Joyce Mujuru –— said the PRC was joining the rest of the political parties because of their firm belief in peace.

“As the PRC, we express our belief in peace, in fair play, fair campaigning and respect for the rights of voters”, he said.

Hlabangane said his party was committed to upholding the principles spelt out in the peace pledge.

“Any party leader who presides over an organisation which encourages violent behaviour risks rejection by the generality of the electorate and as the RPZ we are here to show our support for peace” he added.

The peace pledge is historic for Zimbabwe, a country whose past elections have almost always been characterised by violence.

The Code of Conduct is part of the Electoral ACT 2018 and was crafted by the three parties represented in Parliament namely, main MDC, Zanu PF and MDC led by Thokozani Khupe.

It was promulgated into law on May 8, 2018.

Mutinhiri said his party also subscribed to the pledge.

“We believe in peace, we believe in unity and we subscribe to everything that has been read out in the peace pledge,” Mutinhiri said, adding it was important for political parties to ensure that the Code of Conduct was given wide publicity within party structures to ensure that everyone participating in the 2018 understands and abides by its principles.