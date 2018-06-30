Churches condemn Byo bombing

HARARE - Churches have condemned the bomb attack during a Zanu PF campaign rally which killed two aides and left President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s deputy and a Cabinet minister nursing serious wounds.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Zanu PF chairperson and Water and Climate minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri were this week airlifted to South Africa for treatment after they sustained serious injuries.

This followed an explosion at Mnangagwa’s rally at White City Stadium last weekend which the president suspects could have been engineered by his rivals in the vanquished Generation 40 faction.

“Whatever its source, motivation or target, such an act of terror can never be classified as political but the evil act that it is. We as a church that is guided by kingdom of God values and principles of justice, peace, mercy, truth and righteousness (Amos 5:24; Matt. 23:23;Rom. 14:17) and promotes inclusive democratic participation of all citizens, implore all Zimbabweans to vote out of political office, come 30th July, every politician and political party that does not openly declare or demonstrate through actions, their unqualified commitment to peaceful political co-existence and tolerance before, during and after the forthcoming harmonised elections.

“We as a church anticipate that these elections will usher in the second Republic characterised by a two strong party dominated multi-party democracy in Zimbabwe regardless of which of the two strongest political contenders wins these elections to become the ruling party,” Life and Liberty Churches International head, Noah Pashapa, said in a statement yesterday.