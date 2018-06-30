Carrick Ambassadors Cup beckons

HARARE - Think posh and put on that fascinator, that Sunday or designer dress and those shoes you have been saving for a special event because the Carrick Ambassadors Cup 2018 at Bushman Rock is here.

The #RuwaJuly will be on from July 6 to 7.

Apart from the polo where eight teams will be competing in two divisions of fast-paced polo, it’s promising to be a memorable social event full of exciting fashion scenes as well as food and wine.

This year’s fashion theme is Posh: Oh My Gosh, inspired by the Durban July.

There will be prizes for the best dressed; one on the day for the VIP and then another for the general area guests which will be via an online poll.

“We are going to have a team of adjudicators which is going to be looking out for the best dressed. One of the most important things is to make sure our people dress up for the event,” the media liaison of the event Maimba Mapuranga.

Bushman Rock Safaris managing director Jonathan Passaportis said there will be two prizes for best dressed, one on the day and another voted for online.

“I can’t drop names just yet; we will have the final confirmation this afternoon. Then on the day prizes will be presented to guests in the VIP section. There will also be an online poll and your picture will have to be taken and dropped on our sponsor’s website,” Passaportis said.

For those who are not part of VIP, the general entry will be $20 per vehicle.

The event will be sponsored by international Wealth Management company Carrick Wealth and hosted by the Germany ambassador Thorsten Hutter.

Despite the sport being one of the oldest in the country; having been played locally since the 1890s, it remains relatively unpopular to most Zimbabweans and it is our hope to bring the sport to a wider audience.

With the best players in Zimbabwe on show — including all three of the Meikle Brothers as well as past and future national team members the on-field competition promises to be as fierce as the off-field battle for the best dressed award.