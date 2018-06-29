Zim play for Grahamstown festival

HARARE - After highly-acclaimed and full house performances in Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo and Masvingo, Liberation is heading to the National Arts Festival (NAF) in Grahamstown, South Africa.

The festival runs from June 28 to July 8.

With its powerful story of a revolution derailed, potential for new heroes and a new path, Liberation is set to take these conversations and critical reflections beyond Zimbabwe’s borders as it makes its international premiere at the NAF, the largest arts festival in Africa and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. Liberation’s debut at the festival is a testament to the power of theatre to spark important and provocative conversations at critical historical moments.

The award-winning play, written by Leonard Matsa and directed by Bongani Masango, explores Africa’s “liberation” moment as it moved from white minority rule to black-led governments.

Played by a talented cast, Liberation provides a candid appraisal of what has and hasn’t fundamentally changed on the continent.

Set in present day Zimbabwe, the play probes the meaning of independence as it relates to different generations, more than five decades after the first African country gained independence.

In Zimbabwe’s case, it has been 38 years of independence. Never has the question been so relevant in Zimbabwe following the dramatic November 2017 military-assisted political transition and a few weeks before the July 30 historic elections.

Liberation is a politically daring artistic meditation on the meaning of liberation in post-colonial Africa.

As part of Trust Africa’s Zimbabwe Alliance 2018 partners, Savanna Trust has taken Liberation to over a thousand people across Zimbabwe, engaging audiences in critical conversations around issues of freedom, corruption, democracy and good governance.

Lively post-performance discussions have tackled tough but important issues such as abuse of State power by the ruling elite, pathetic service delivery, politically motivated violence, intimidation and disappearance of human rights defenders and citizens viewed as dissidents, as well as the role of citizens in building a democratic dispensation in Zimbabwe.

Liberation is powered by a highly-acclaimed and talented cast of veteran performers, Charles Matare and Daniel Maposa, Dereck Nziyakwi who occasionally features on the popular social media channel, Bustop TV, as DRC, Francis Nyakuhwa, and two Nama award-winners, Nyaradzo Nhongonhema and Rumbidzai Karize.