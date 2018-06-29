Tamborinyoka up for defacing rival's campaign posters

HARARE - MDC Alliance Goromonzi West candidate Luke Tamborinyoka, was hauled before the courts yesterday for allegedly pasting his campaign posters on top of a party competitor’s during primary elections.

Tamborinyoka, 46, was jointly charged with Tapiwa Murima, 39, when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

The duo is accused of contravening section 152 of the Electoral Act which criminalises destroying or defacing political posters.

They were represented by Bosswell Chideme and were released on free bail. They were ordered to return to court on July 16 pending commencement of trial.

The complainant is Taurai Clifford Nhamburo who was an aspiring member of Parliament for MDC Alliance Goromonzi West constituency.

Tamborinyoka eventually won the right to become the MDC Alliance candidate for the constituency.

His accomplice resides in Parirewa Village under Chief Chinamora and is unemployed.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on June 22 this year, Nyasha Murove put Nhamburo’s campaign posters at a public toilet at Chirodzero business centre in Domboshawa.

The court heard that on June 25 around 5 pm, Tamborinyoka and Murima were seen sticking their own campaign posters on top of Nhamburo’s.

It was alleged that Murove immediately alerted the police and led detectives Shane Nakuwana and Bothwelll Maneka to the crime scene.

When the police attended the scene, four of Tamborinyoka’s posters had been pasted on top of Nhamburo’s and were immediately removed and held as exhibits.