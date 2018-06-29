Buffalo Souljah, Freeman video on Trace Africa

HARARE - TRACE Africa has exclusively released a music video of Zimbabwean musician based in South Africa, Buffalo Souljah and Freeman’s song Munamato.

The Pan-African music television channel allocated the video five time slots starting from 07:43 in the morning to 18: 56 on Tuesday.

The high quality video first shows Buffallo Souljah on the streets of Johannesburg with a dark spirit in dark robes and ghostly face, seemingly giving him problems.

Freeman also gets to fight his own demon wearing red robs and looking like the socialised image of a vampire.

They then join together in worship, with Freeman in white robes and Buffalo Souljah in what looks like monks’ robes.

Buffalo Souljah advertised the video on his Instagram page describing it as a movie.

“The long awaited stay tuned to #traceafrica #munamatomusicvideo ft @realfreeman88 premieres exclusive @traceafrica_. Are you ready I promised you #MunamatoMusicVideo will be a movie just wait and see,” he wrote on his page.

“This is my first time shooting a music video for more than 2 days so you already know #MunamatoVideoShoot ft my brother @officialfreeman.hkdboss is a movie. Touch not the anointed of God “how my enemies see me.....we making a movie #MunamatoVideoShoot.”

“Amenn haleluyah angu mablessings achauya..” the lyrics of the song go with the next verse being a plea for God to carry them through the troubled times with heavy burdens.

Buffalo Souljah is a 10-time award-winning artist, who has not been fully appreciated by the Zimbabwe market.

The release of the Munamato video follows a trend by dancehall artists getting in touch with their Christian side, releasing songs with Christian messages.

The songs are proving to be hits in clubs, at parties and on radio.