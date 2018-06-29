Bright future for Zim film industry

HARARE - The just-ended Smartphone Short Film Competition has proved beyond doubt that there is a bright light at the end of the Zimbabwe film industry tunnel.

A brainchild of the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust (ZIFFT ) in conjunction with Alliance Française, the competition, which is now closed, was a great success.

With 46 submissions received, the competition unearthed untapped talent from aspiring filmmakers from all corners of the country.

ZIFFT executive director Nigel Munyati is delighted with the response.

“The competition is already a great success in that we have discovered latent filmmaking talent that has been dormant right here in Zimbabwe.

“We are delighted with the submissions that we received and we believe that as time progresses more Zimbabwean youth will appreciate the freedom of speech that they now have and express themselves even more in future,” he said.

The competition’s jury comprises renowned filmmakers Rumbi Katedza (Harare), Priscilla Sithole (Bulawayo), Nigel Ndlovu (Bulawayo) and Igi Matope (Mutare); Radio personality Patience Phiri (Skyz Metro, Bulawayo), Prudence Chingosho from ELEVATE and Franck Chabasseur from the Alliance Française Harare. Adjudication will be completed today.

“The films will be judged on the basis of their interpretation of the theme ‘Being Zimbabwean’, creativity, and the technical qualities such as camera, sound, and editing”, said Munyati.

Jurors will first select the 10 best films, from which the top three will be awarded prizes of $500, $300, and $200 respectively.

Additionally, the public will be invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award from these 10 films.

Voting will be on ZIFFT’s Facebook page, and the winning film will get $100.

The winners will be announced on various social media platforms and the awards ceremony is on July 12 at Alliance Franchaise.