Zimra resolves impasse with workers

HARARE - Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner-General Faith Mazani has said the tax agency has come to an agreement with workers who had threatened to besiege Zimra head office last week Friday.

The Zimra workers had stated that they were going to stage a demonstration outside the Zimra head office before proceeding to hand over a petition highlighting unfair labour practices.

“I write to update that no petition was handed over to the Commissioner-General and no workers either besieged the Zimra head office nor did they participate in any illegal demonstration away from their workstations,” Mazani said in a statement to the Daily News.

“We wish to advise you that both Zimra management and its staff representatives engaged in an amicable Collective Bargaining Negotiation and NEC Meeting on June 21 and 22 , 2018 respectively. These negotiations had commenced on May 11, 2018 and continued on June 15 and were scheduled to resume on 21 and 22 June 2018. The negotiations were to discuss the conditions of service for non-managerial staff, among other things.

“It is unfortunate that when the story was run in your paper, Zimra management was not asked to clarify its side of the story. You will appreciate that Zimra has a huge government mandate to secure revenue for the State.

“For this reason, we wish to partner with the media in cultivating a culture of compliance to tax and customs responsibility. Any publicity that may cause alarm and despondency may therefore not be in the spirit of partnership that we seek to inculcate. We are available to give you our side to all matters that you may want to publish relating to the organisation before going to print.”Zimbabwe Revenue and Allied Trade Union (Zimratu) secretary-general Lovemore Ngwarati had previously declined to comment saying he needed time to consult before issuing a statement to the media.

In a letter to Mazani last week, Zimratu had said they intended to demonstrate to bring Zimra to the plight of more than 2 500 workers “who are languishing in poverty”.

“Zimra has been putting its managers on lucrative three year fixed term contracts renewable without advertisement or equal opportunity while the poor worker is languishing in poverty. Zimra has been embarking on costly job evaluation exercises since 2003 and disregarding implementation of results. The poor worker is finding it hard to even send a child to a decent school and will display in the open the hardships that they are experiencing as they petition Zimra.”