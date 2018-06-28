Zec condemns White City blast

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has condemned the attack that occurred at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday, resulting in the death of two people.

In a statement, Zec said the attack was a drawback to electoral democracy and should not be allowed to take root in Zimbabwe.

“The incident is regrettable and marks an unprecedented event in the history of the country’s politics. The country has made great strides to bring stability to electoral processes but such an attack erodes the foundation of one of the pillars of a democratic society which is peace,” Zec said.

“Zimbabweans are peace loving people who desire to see a free, fair, credible and peaceful election devoid of any forms of violence. Zec therefore calls upon all stakeholders and all peace loving Zimbabweans to refrain from conduct that harms or has a potential to harm people and even the electoral environment.”