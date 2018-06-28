ERC to conduct audit of voters' roll

HARARE - The Election Resource Centre (ERC) said it will conduct an independent audit of the voters’ roll to be used for the forthcoming harmonised polls.

This follows the release of the voters’ roll by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) in electronic format.

While acknowledging that the development was an improvement from the 2013 synchronised elections where opposition political parties allegedly accessed the electronic copy of the roll on the eve of the polls, ERC said it will conduct an audit to provide independent information on the quality of the ‘‘final voters’ roll’’ in terms of its accuracy, completeness and currency.

“Independent audits of the voters’ roll are especially important given the serious challenges from the 2013 harmonised elections. Analysis of the 2013 preliminary voters’ roll indicated a clear pattern of over registration in rural areas, under registration in urban areas and under registration of young voters,” said ERC in a statement. Independent audits of the voters’ roll are critical in rebuilding public confidence in the electoral process.

The 2018 voters’ roll electronic files contain information of 5,683,936 registrants.

For each registrant, information is provided on his/her name, date of birth, gender, national ID number, address and polling station.