EASTERN NEWS | Zanu PF aims for clean sweep in Makoni

MUTARE - ZANU PF politburo member and Makoni Central candidate, Patrick Chinamasa, has warned the opposition that it will receive a heavy shellacking in the forthcoming elections as Makoni was a one-party district.

The former liberation movement holds all the parliamentary seats in Makoni District and Chinamasa declared that Zanu PF would maintain its stranglehold after the elections.

Chinamasa, who is also Finance minister in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet, told party supporters during a rally in Makoni West, that Zanu PF will retain all the five legislative seats in the impending national polls.

The rally was attended by fellow politburo member and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri.

“Cde Shiri I want to inform you that we have always been a one-party district and we promise to retain the current status quo come election.

“I promise you that our candidate Chinamasa will win resoundingly, (Misheck) Mataranyika will win resoundingly, (James) Munetsi will win resoundingly, (Christopher) Chingosho will win resoundingly, (Jennifani) Muswere will win resoundingly, and on top of that the president will win resoundingly as well as all our councillors,” Chinamasa said.

Mataranyika is contesting in Makoni South, Munetsi in Makoni North, Chingosho in Headlands and Muswere in Makoni West.

The quintet has been aggressively rallying support for Zanu PF and Mnangagwa ahead of the crucial polls which have generated a lot of interest among the public and political parties.

The Zanu PF candidates in Makoni have shown unprecedented unity in the not-fully healed party by holding joint rallies in each other’s constituencies.

Chinamasa said they are targeting 80 percent of voters in the district.

Turning to last week’s explosion at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, Chinamasa said the perpetrators wanted to destabilise the country and reverse gains made by Mnangagwa’s administration.

He said the “assassins” were not happy with the trajectory Mnangagwa’s administration has taken to deliver the most peaceful electoral environment since the 1960s.

“Satan had visited us. We should shame him on July 30. Our president is preaching peace, love and unity but Satan doesn’t like that that’s why you saw him on Saturday attempting to take a person who is talking about peace.

“Satan will not rule us, this country needs peace and this country needs to address the economy and for the economy to do well we need peace.

“With quarrelling you will not build anything, not roads, not schools, no clinics. There is need for peace, love and unity. That is the president’s message,” Chinamasa told the cheering crowds.

He said Mnangagwa was keen on ending the country’s pariah status and reintegrate it into the global economy — something he said was progressing well ever since the 75-year-old’s ascendancy to the highest office through a soft coup in November.