Charity organisation settles hospital bills for kids at ChiTown Hospital

HARARE - Well-wishers are putting a smile on the faces of children admitted at the paediatric ward of Chitungwiza Central Hospital, with one faith-based charity organisation— Christian Community Health Reform Initiative Trust — helping with medical bills, transportation, lodging costs, as well as other financial obligations that arise.

Confronted with a crisis of parents who cannot afford to pay for their kids’ health bills, the hospital appealed for help and gifts came pouring in from well-wishers, the Christian Community Health Reform Initiative Trust.

The faith-based organisation paid medical bills for socially-disadvantaged kids under its Healthy Treatment Action Support Initiative.

One of the kids who was absolutely thrilled after getting help was Clive Karikoga, whose parents were failing to pay $21 in hospital fees because of financial challenges.

The kind-hearted charity also handed milk, peanut butter, Vaseline, diapers and baby soaps for the paediatrician ward.

Chitungwiza Central Hospital spokesperson Audrey Tasaranarwo, thanked the charity for promoting quality and affordable health in the country.

“Chitungwiza is... a huge catchment area. People who reside in this area have low income levels and most patients who are admitted at the hospital cannot afford to pay their hospital bills,” she said.

“Accordingly, we want to thank the Christian Community Health Reform Initiative Trust for coming up with this assistance.”

Tasaranarwo also appealed for more toilets, a tractor to till the facility’s 2 acre garden and a fence to reduce theft.

The charity’s trustee responsible for Education and Business Management, Christopher Chindume, said its purpose-in-life is to complement the government health care provision for the people of Chitungwiza and surrounding areas.

“Our vision is to have a knowledgeable, as well as healthy society,” he said.

“Furthermore, our work includes identifying and providing solutions to the vulnerable members of society through health awareness campaigns.”