Bushman Rock hosts Ambassadors Cup

HARARE - Some of the finest local polo players will be on show when Bushman Rock hosts the third edition of the Carrick Ambassadors Cup with the Meikle brothers being the major draw card.

This year’s event will be held at the usual place — Bushman Rock in Ruwa — on July 6 and 7 with a total of eight teams scheduled to take part.

Last year, the tournament was sponsored by Fine and Country in collaboration with the British Business Association while the prize fund was set at $10 000. Argentine brothers Pancho and Guillo Macloughin lit up the show.

This year, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of German Thorsten Hutter will be hosting the event that is being sponsored by international wealth management company Carrick Wealth.

Bushman Rock Safaris managing director Jonathan Passaportis is upbeat about the prospects of showcasing Zimbabwe’s best talent.

“This year we haven’t got the Argentines in and the reason being that the Zimbabwean players have improved substantially over the last couple of years,” he said.

“From a showcase point of view we are obviously…focusing a bit more on the Meikle brothers. These are very talented of the last generation of Zimbabwe polo players.

“Grandfather Meikle was actually rated one of the top 20 polo players of all time in a study which was done about 20 years ago; a really phenomenal polo family.”

Another player to look out for at this year’s event is Matham Stockhil, who made history at last year’s event by being the youngest player at 14 years old.

The young versatile Stockhil inspired defending champions Fine and Country Kudus to a second place finish narrowly losing to Safeguard Sables 3-4 in a golden goal fifth chukka.

The two teams had played out to a 3-3 draw in the regulation four-chukka match.

“He’s obviously a year older now and more experienced and definitely a better and mature player, certainly one to look forward to during this cup,” Bush Roman Safaris’ Hils Chew told the Daily News of their excitement of seeing Stockhil in action again this year.

“I’m sure he’s ready to try his luck in Argentina and build himself into a more composed players. He still has got age to his side.”

Carrick Wealth country director Andrew Moore said they are excited to partner Bushman Rock Safaris for this prestigious event.

“As part of Carrick’s corporate social initiative, a portion of the funds raised …will be donated to the St Joseph’s Home for Boys in Harare, which looks after more than 50 orphaned and abandoned children under the age of 18,” Moore said.

“We know that some of the boys were offered jobs after last year’s tournament and this can be credited to the raised profile of St Joseph’s and the good work that it is doing.”