ZTA ropes in West African nation for carnival

HARARE - Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), organisers of the annual event Harare International Carnival (Hic), will be partnering a West African nation for this year’s festival, the Daily News can reveal.

The carnival will allow those in the capital to party on the streets for a week before the country’s highly contested election.

An official from ZTA told the Daily News that this year’s carnival will have a number of surprises.

“The ZTA will be partnering a West African country and will also have big artistes from that region as well; however, I’m not comfortable with revealing who that is. There are also going to be a big awards ceremony as well,” the official said.

The carnival which will be held to support the aspirations of the new Zimbabwe will be held in July from 17 to 21, with elections being scheduled for July 30.

Head of corporate affairs and public relations Godfrey Koti said the ZTA was confident that there won’t be any disruptive incidents.

“We are confident that it’s going to be a happy affair and believe that Zimbabweans are mature enough,” Koti said.

The previous edition of Hic was held last year in September and it reportedly attracted thousands of people.

The week long event had super events which included the carnival bira that was held in Domboshawa courtesy of ZTA and traditional leaders as well as the Cultural Show and Costumes held at Longcheng Plaza in the capital.

The events were followed by street concerts including jam session in First Street courtesy of Devine Assignments which featured musicians such as Tendai Chimombe, Mark Ngwazi, Tete Pipilo, Crucial Mix, Talking Guitars and Dhibhura and Sons among others.

Superstar Oliver Mtukudzi shared the stage with a number of cultural groups from different countries such as Brazil at the welcome reception party held at Rainbow Towers.

The party was graced by high profile dignitaries.

During the week long carnival Harare also hosted three high profile events; Rhumba Night, Samba Night and Zimdancehall Fiesta.

Rhumba Night was held at Cresta Oasis Gardens courtesy of Time and Jazz and the event was headlined by Congolese heavyweight Werrason.

Private Lounge hosted the Samba Night which saw the Brazilian Samba Queens showcase their culture in semi-nude stage costumes.

The Samba Queens shared the stage with local pole dancers Zoey Sifelani and Beverly Sibanda.

The major highlight of the event was a street party which saw thousands of people from all walks of life marching from Fourth Street to Robert Mugabe/Freedom Square via Jason Moyo Street.

The Robert Mugabe/Freedom Square hosted the Street Party concert which saw musicians such as Stunner, Ex Q, Jah Prayzah and Werrason among others sharing the stage before thousands of entertainment loving people.

However, last year’s event had its lows which included the absence of South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu, The Cubans and the Jamaican International artiste Beenie Man who failed to participate yet they were billed to.