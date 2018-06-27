US-based Zim star drops another banger

HARARE - Los Angeles-based Zimbabwean artiste/producer Tinashe “T-Collar” Sibanda (23), who collaborates with different singers under the artiste name Bantu, is back with a new banger interestingly titled “Jackie Chan.”

Bantu featured fellow United States of America-based Zimbabwean artiste Dr. Chaii on the on the red-hot track.

The song, which is a follow up to his debut single “Holiday” and his first EP “Africa For The Summer” is accompanied by a colourful video shot in Chinatown, San Francisco.

But why did the rising Zimbabwean artiste name his latest single on the legendary Hong Kong martial artist, actor and stuntman?

“When I say, ‘she hit me with the Jackie Chan,’ I am referring to that moment when a guy gets curved (shut down) by a girl. But ‘she hit me with the Jackie Chan’ can also refer to anything.

“For example, you are on the dance floor and she looks at you and starts getting it, she is hitting you with the Jackie Chan. It is a fun club record and an ode to my favorite martial artist,” said Bantu, who first attracted international acclaim a few years aback when he produced Rita Ora and Chris Brown’s duet, Body on Me.

Bantu is happy with the way his music career is developing.

“The music is progressing and I am just trying to have more fun; showcase every side of my personality and character. I am working on my second EP, "Africa for the Summer 2" and it will be out in July,” he told the Daily News from his Los Angeles base.

He added that he was delighted to have featured talented debutant Dr. Chaii on the just-released dropped single.

““Dr. Chaii is my best friend and this is his first single out,” said Bantu, who could hold his first concert soon.

“I haven’t planned any performances but I have been thinking about doing some shows after the EP drops.”

The Los Angeles-based Zimbabwean artiste, born Tinashe Sibanda 25 years ago, is making a name for himself in America as a music producer. Two years ago he was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for the Visual Media category on the strength of his role on the soundtrack for the movie “Suicide Squad” titled “Know Better.”

Though he has become a renowned producer under the name T-Collar, the Zimbabwean artiste has decided to invest most of his effort in the Bantu project for now.

“I have mostly been focusing on Bantu. Got a couple other projects I am producing for other artistes but I can't mention them yet,” he said.