Queensdale to host rugby tournament

HARARE - Queensdale Primary School will host the second edition of the Mbare/Hatfield District Rugby Tournament on Saturday as they continue their efforts to popularise the sport at grassroots level.

A total of 10 schools in the district have confirmed their participation at the tournament including the defending champions Moffat.

Other schools are Hatfield, Widdecombe, Lewisam, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Vatal, Gwinyai, Wadzanayi, Ardbennie and the hosts.

The tournament started off from humble beginnings, first as an idea of a single parent from the school, who started off by training pupils to play rugby in 2016.

The following year another parent mooted the idea of incorporating other schools in a tournament format giving birth to the annual competition.

Queensdale rugby committee member Spiwe Longwe is looking forward to a bigger and better edition this time around.

The organisers had hoped to have Sables coach Peter de Villiers as guest of honour but he will be away in with the national team for a 2018 Rugby Afrique Gold Cup match against Kenya this weekend.

“It’s a sport well supported and funded in the Harare Northern suburbs but on our end, it’s something we are only beginning to see its growth and exposure now,” Longwe told the Daily News.

“Through the initiative of parents at the school with the Sports Department, Queensadale began training the sport in 2016.

“A parent actually volunteered to train the boys and that same year one of our players got an award at the District Awards at national level.

“In 2017 the momentum had picked up and another parent launched the tournament.”

The event has attracted a lot of excitement with scouts from Prince Edward School, Allan Wilson and several rugby academies in Harare such as Mbare expected to be present to identify players.

“We have on the other hand secured sponsorship from Food Lovers Greendale for participating schools.

“We also have scouts from various schools and rugby academies Mbare Academy being one of them,” Longwe said.

“We will also have tag rugby on the day which will comprise girls and boys mixed teams. We are also glad that Queensdale managed to get three boys selected for provincials following their participation in the district competitions held at Blackiston Primary School.”