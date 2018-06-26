Let's not give Zanu PF more time

EDITOR — The problems we face in Zimbabwe can never be resolved by Zanu PF which created them in the first place.

Zimbabwe is now one of Africa’s poorest and most repressed economies as reported in various media and economic indices.

The key areas of economies which include rule of law, government size, regulatory efficiency and open markets has seen Zimbabwe being poorly ranked.

Zimbabwe has failed on all the key economic issues which are made worse by the ill-informed government policies, revenues scandals, the rampant corruption within State enterprises and a general lack of direction and leadership which is resulting in hotchpotch economics.

Zanu PF politicians are experts at destroying value. This started with agriculture in 2000 and then our national currency in 2009 followed now by the destruction of our formal business sector.

We can then add the property demolitions, a dilapidating infrastructure, continued farm invasions and lately the plunder of our diamond sector as clear examples of who we are dealing with here.

We are dealing with a gang of plunderers who have no conscience whatsoever and whose greed knows no bounds.

VM, Harare