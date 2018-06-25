Zim opposition highly infiltrated: Mzila-Ndlovu

BULAWAYO - Alliance for National Salvation (Ansa) president Moses Mzila-Ndlovu has sensationally claimed that a lot of those in the opposition are Zanu PF surrogates whose agenda is to perpetuate the ruling party’s stay in power.

With over 100 political parties and 23 presidential candidates registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) for the July 30 plebiscite, questions have been raised over the sincerity and capacity of some of the opposition parties to successfully challenge Zanu PF at the forthcoming polls.

Mzila-Ndlovu, a former Cabinet minister, claimed this week that some of those in opposition were actually part of an elaborate plan by Zanu PF to cause confusion and divide votes in the opposition’s camp.

“Zanu PF (then Zanu) invested in opposition as from way back in the liberation struggle where they recruited the likes of (name withheld for legal reasons) into the secret service when he was in Mozambique under Zapu.

“This has been the trend and I know of a lot of people in the opposition who are Zanu PF projects today and their purpose has been to neutralise the opposition.

“Since I joined opposition politics in early 2000, I know many of them who are working for Zanu PF and those are the people who are occupying higher positions in the opposition,” said Mzila-Ndlovu who could not be drawn into revealing their names.

The Ansa leader’s party only managed to field five House of Assembly candidates, while he could not file his presidential nomination court papers due to lack of funds.

As if to emphasise his claims, the firebrand politician further noted: “This has only been to ensure that Zanu PF in its multi-factional structures continue ruling and this is because of figures in opposition who are working with Zanu PF to derail the cause of the people.”

Mzila-Ndlovu said under normal circumstances the opposition should have organised a mass demonstration against Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba after she declared that aggrieved candidates can only be able to challenge the outcome of the poll after July 30, but because of the confusion among Zanu PF’s rival she got away with it.

“It’s indecorous for someone to say that, I think that’s being over ambitious and threatening,” Mzila Ndlovu said.

“If only we were organised as opposition parties we would have organised a mass demonstrations, such that they (Zec) wake up and smell the coffee.

“Unfortunately there is no unity among opposition parties in such a way that they are competing against each other. This serious lack of unity has only aided to Zanu PF’s continued survival,” he added.



