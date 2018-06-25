Vendors now out of control

EDITOR — Harare’s streets have become so dirty that it boggles the mind how the city fathers still want to refer to it as the Sunshine City.

There is filth wherever you go, something we were not used to way back.

The number of street vendors seems to increase by the day and night.

The increase in the number of vendors has added more litter to the streets of the central business district.

We are all aware that there are no jobs in this country but the number of vendors in the central business district has become a huge problem that even after the harmonised elections the government will not be able to handle this crisis.

Many streets and pavements are impassable because of vendors.

The government and the city fathers need to bring order in the central business district and give these vendors delegated places to sell their wares from.

Please do something about these vendors and bring back the sunshine to our “Sunshine City”.

Nomatter