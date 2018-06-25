Tryson to launch album in Chipinge

HARARE - Dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu is going to officially unveil his latest project in Chipinge.

The launch is scheduled for Dzonzayi Complex on June 30.

Of late, rising musicians are launching their new albums in marginalised areas so as to attract sizable crowds.

Last month, Gasa’s album launch which was held at Chinhoyi stadium attracted a huge crowd but was marred by violence as scores of entertainment starved fans violently forced their way into the venue.

Tryson — son of legendary dendera maestro Naison Chimbetu — is a popular youthful singer, song writer and instrumentalist, who hogged the musical limelight in 2008 after launching his debut album Marxist Revival.

He was born in a musical family where his father, his brothers Simon, Allan and Brian released a string of hits under the band Marxist Brothers in the 1980s.

He has released four albums to date. It is his latest album Compass that has brought him glory with most of the songs enjoying considerable airplay on local radio stations.

The six-track album carries songs like Mombe Mombe, Pahotera which features superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Bhora Mberi — a duet with Peter Moyo, Ndondo, Pfuti and Wangu.

He is married to Nyarai Makumba whom he was introduced to by her sister.

They dated for six years before getting married. The couple is blessed with a child named Naison (Jnr) born in 2015.