Malema wades further into race debate

JOHANNESBURG - Firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at the way Africans are perceived when talking about white or Indian racism, calling some black reporters who are critical of his party "house n****rs".

Addressing a crowd after a brief appearance in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on Monday, Malema defended his comments that the majority of Indian people are racist, as well those by his deputy Floyd Shivambu about Treasury's Deputy Director General Ismail Momoniat.

He specifically aimed his comments at those critical of "when we speak in Parliament against Momoniat".

"You know why [they are critical], because [they believe] Africans can't think unless they have something to hide. That's how they view us, including these journalists, who are Indian, who are white, and including some of the house n****rs.

He added that Indians said black people were being used by whites to attack them, and that when they spoke out against white racism they were then being used by "this or that and all of that".

"They think you can't think until you are given something, because [they believe] Africans can't think. It's an insult that we as Africans should unite against...

"Let's not be scared, let's not be demoralised. Let's become more resolute; let's become more determined to fight against the oppression of black people in general and Africans in particular."

City Press reported that at the EFF's Youth Day celebrations earlier in June, Malema characterised the majority of Indians as being racist, saying that their disdain for black people was unmistakable.

"I want to give you two examples of why I say the majority of Indians are racist: If you check the marriage rate between Indians and Africans, it is extremely low. Africans and Indians do not marry each other because the majority of those Indians see us as subhuman."

On Monday, Malema maintained his stance.

"We said [the] majority of Indians are racist. They were all screaming, but they are now coming back one-by-one, sobering up and confirming exactly what the EFF is saying - that indeed the majority of Indians are racist. We did not say all Indians."