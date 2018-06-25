CAPS Utd join Temwanjira race

HARARE - CAPS United have become the latest team to join the race to sign Shabanie Mine striker David Temwanjira, who is also a target for several Castle Lager Premiership teams.

Temwanjira is the current Castle Lager Premiership top goal scorer after netting nine times for Shabanie Mine and has since emerged as one of the most wanted players in the league.

The mid-season transfer window will officially open next month and other clubs, who are believed to be keenly interested in his services include title contenders Ngezi Platinum Stars, ZPC Kariba, Harare City and Dynamos among others.

The 25-year-old is also said to be attracting attention from South Africa’s Absa Premiership teams.

It is, however, CAPS United who are reported to have already enquired about the prospect of bringing Temwanjira to the capital when the window opens.

John Zhuwawo and Simba Nhivi have been providing goals for the Green Machine having scored a joint 13 thus far.

However, CAP United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is believed to have been enticed by the prospect of pairing Temwanjira and Zhuwawo up-front.

But while officials at CAPS United were not willing to discuss the developments as yet the Daily News is reliably informed that the club is set to start official negotiations with Shabanie Mine for a possible swoop on the striker.

“The coach wants another striker up front to complement Zhuwawo. So they are targeting Temwanjira after his scoring form at Shabanie Mine,” sources close to the goings-on revealed to the Daily News.

“Talks for a possible deal are set to start soon. Despite playing some good football, the CAPS United technical team feels it’s up front where they are slightly lacking hence the need for a clinical striker.”

The Green Machine reached the halfway stage in fourth place with 29 points — a massive 15 behind reigning champions and current log leaders FC Platinum, who are on 44 points.