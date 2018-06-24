MDC to expel defiant independent candidates

HARARE - The Nelson Chamisa led MDC said it is likely to expel its members who filed papers at the nomination court as independent candidates.

In line with the law, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission had given a seven-day window, which expired on Friday, to those aspiring presidential candidates, legislators and councillors who wished to pull out of the July 30 polls.

Earlier, MDC chairperson Morgen Komichi had indicated that his party was engaging all members who filed papers as independent candidates, warning ominously that those who defied the party’s directive would be expelled.

“We have opened a process of engagement. We hope that everyone who filed papers as independent candidate is going to withdraw but soon we will be left with no option but to revert to our constitution and expel everyone who refuses to withdraw papers,” said Komichi.

The MDC’s primaries attracted widespread criticism from disgruntled party members and losing candidates who accused the party’s leadership of abandoning democratic processes.

Among its senior officials who have decided to stand as independents is long-serving Member of Parliament for Harare West, Jessie Majome — who has accused the MDC leadership of manipulating party guidelines.



