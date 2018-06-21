Real estate con man busted

HARARE - A Harare man reportedly duplicated a residential stand owner’s national identity card before using it to dupe prospective home seekers.

Daison Zvomuuya, 58, was apprehended intending to pounce on his second target. He appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa yesterday.

Zvomuuya is being charged with fraud and was remanded in custody to today pending finalisation of his bail application. The complainant is Musekiwa Makwezwa, 38, employed at Hides Engineering in Harare.

The court heard that Zvomuuya was in the company of Daniel Sarudzai Nyarirangwe and another woman who are on the run. On a date unknown to the prosecutor, Zvomuuya allegedly made a counterfeit national identity card of Joseph Mukwawaya and attached his own photo on it. It was alleged that Mukwawaya was the legitimate owner of residential stand number 6316 Zimre Park, Harare.

On April 29 this year Nyarirangwe placed an advert in a local newspaper that he was selling residential stand number 6316 on behalf of Zvomuuya who was masquerading as Mukwawaya. The court heard that on April 30, Makwezwa went to view the stand and was interested in buying it. On May 7, he met Zvomuuya who was in the company of a woman he purported to be his wife at Allied Legal Aid at Corner Ninth Street and Central Avenue.

Zvomuuya reportedly produced the counterfeit national identity card for Mukwawaya which had his face superimposed on it and convinced the victim that he was the actual owner of the stand.

Makwezwa then transferred $3 000 from his Steward bank account into an FBC account that had been provided by Zvomuuya and a further $3 000 which was transferred by his wife.