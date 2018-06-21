Mashayamombe in court over political violence

HARARE - Expelled Zanu PF Harare political commissar Shadreck Mashayamombe has been dragged to court after reportedly staging violence against erstwhile party supporters who backed his ouster.

Mashayamombe, 32, was jointly charged with Peckias Murindi, 27, Joseph Gakaka, 31, Vengai Mutepaire, 31, and Charles Ngwenya, 26, when they appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo.

The group is being charged with public violence and appeared in court on summons but the trial could not kick off because of witnesses’ absence.

Prosecutor Idah Maromo alleged that on April 15 last year, Zanu PF Harare province executive called for a meeting which was scheduled to begin at 10 am that day.

The court heard that provincial executive members only were allowed into the meeting to discuss internal party politics.

It was alleged that Mashayamombe and his “gang” heard about the meeting and mobilised a group of people to go and foil the proceedings.

Mashayamombe had allegedly been advised that the meeting was organised to expel him from Zanu PF through a vote-of-no confidence.

Around 9 am that day, Mashayamombe and his gang allegedly proceeded to Zanu PF headquarters and they gathered, singing in solidarity with their leader.

The court heard that around 11 am another group of Zanu PF members arrived to show their support for the provincial executive meeting.

Mashayamombe and his gang reportedly suddenly turned on that group and began throwing missiles to drive them away.

According to State papers, Rumbidzayi Chibaya sustained a fractured right hand, Tambudzai Marungisa was bruised on both legs, Mutsa Marauro sustained a swollen head and David Charumbira sustained a deep wound on the head following the attack.

It was further alleged that a Toyota Carina belonging to Batsirayi Masiiwa was shattered on the wind screen as he drove past the venue along Simon Muzenda Street.

The injured were referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where they received treatment and were discharged.

Medical affidavits were compiled by the public medical officer and will be used in court as exhibits.

Investigations conducted led to Mashayamombe and his accomplices’ arrest.