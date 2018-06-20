SOUTHERN NEWS | Poll surveys dubious, say Mujuru coalition

BULAWAYO - People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) has dismissed the recent poll surveys which have literally thrown them out of the election race, in the process concluding it to be a two-horse race pitting the MDC Alliance and Zanu PF.

Zimbabwe’s Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI), in partnership with Afrobarometer predicted a closely-contested 2018 election with President Emmerson Mnangagwa emerging the winner ahead of MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa.

The survey predicted that Chamisa would garner 31 percent against Zanu PF presidential candidate Mnangagwa’s 42 percent, a result which points to an election re-run.

While the survey factored in 25 percent of unknown voters who in this case will determine the winner, it revealed that the rest of other presidential candidates will collectively garner two percent of the total vote.

On the other hand, a survey by Pan African Forum Limited showed that Mnangagwa will get 70 percent, Chamisa 24 percent and Joice Mujuru of the National People’s Party 1,0 percent.

The Kenya-based network of African scholars, however, showed that other presidential aspirants will also manage just 1 percent while 3,0 percent comprises the undecided.

PRC felt the predictions were much ado about nothing while using the United States of America poll results as an example.

“I don’t know the validity of the results of those people,” PRC secretary-general Gorden Moyo told Southern News.

“As you would know, last year a lot of think tanks came up with results for Donald Trump in the United States. Everyone was saying Hillary Clinton was going to win and what were the results. So we don’t care about some dubious researchers who go around and say we are third or we are fourth.

“We believe in the veracity of our arguments and the will power of our people and we are participating in these elections and we believe we will come out as victorious as we should be,” Moyo said.

Meanwhile, asked why they have resorted to conducting cluster rallies in constituencies, instead of hosting bigger rallies like MDC Alliance and Zanu PF, Moyo said: “This is a totally new approach this is our own strategy, we go to the people, we are meeting the people, interfacing with the people.”

“When we were at MDC, we had a crossover rally where thousands and thousands of people attended and what were the results, they are there for everyone to see.

“This is our own strategy and we will not listen to other people to tell us about us. We have a strategy to lure the people one on one, two on two, 10 and 10 and 100 on 100,” Moyo said.

MDC Alliance stutters in Byo South

INCUMBENT Bulawayo South MDC legislator Eddie Cross’ decision to step aside ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections has opened avenues for Zanu PF and new entrants in the constituency if events on the ground are anything to go by.

MDC Alliance has been missing in action due to its failure to resolve in time the issue of who is going to represent the coalition in the constituency after Cross stepped aside.

The constituency has seen a double nomination after two of its candidates, Kunashe Muchemwa and Francis Mangwendeza, filed papers for the same constituency. By the time of going to print, the two were still holed up in negotiations in Harare with the authorities on who should be given the nod.

While these have been sideshows by the Alliance, which many thought has a higher chance to retain the seat, events on the ground point to a shift in dynamics.

In other words, no candidate representing the MDC Alliance has campaigned so far in Bulawayo South, yet Zanu PF’s Raji Modi, Josphat Muzaca Ngulube (Independent) and Clayton Jones (PRC) have moved miles in their bid for glory.

However, Modi appears to have been moving faster than the other contestants.

“I am man of few words and more action” has been the mantra that has gripped Bulawayo South constituency as the battle to represent the constituency reaches fever pitch.

Ever since he sailed through the chaotic Zanu PF primary elections, Modi has, perhaps through his financial muscle, threatened to overshadow two of his close competitors Jones and Ngulube who have been working hard in the constituency since the beginning of the year.

Of note, however, is the investment in the constituency by Modi that should leave any competitor freaking out. As popular as he is in business circles, politically he is no gifted speaker. He hardly stands in front of members of the constituency.

His speeches have usually lasted a minute or just below two minutes. Maybe realising his weakness in that department, he has expanded his energy on “working than talking” hence his mantra “I am a man of few words and more action.”

Firstly, it was his refurbishment of the derelict Sidojiwe Flats where he poured in $40 000. The flats, which were a health hazard, is home to almost 1 000 residents and the renovations are almost complete.

From there, he conducted health expos where residents were treated for free. As if that was not enough, the popular businessman has been distributing food as well as reaching out to the needy and the elderly among other things.

Over the weekend, Modi brought over two hundred residents from the constituency to witness the launch of the inaugural Raji Modi Cup tournament in Barham Green.

A total of eight junior teams took part in the tournament which is set to be an annual event.

“I have always been a great lover of sport and have helped a lot of such clubs, such as the Heath Streak Academy and also contributed tremendously in the SRC Board, where I currently hold a position,” Modi told the gathering.

He also offered to resuscitate the Barham Green Sports Club which he said will be the centre for the tournament.

“As we launch this event, I want to promise you that Barham Green sports club will never be the same again. Firstly, we are undertaking an assessment report on what can be resuscitated repaired or replaced. From there, change will begin to happen. I am a man of few words and more action,” he said.

Regional parties speak on presidential aspirants

OVER a hundred political parties have registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to take part in the much-anticipated plebiscite due end of next month.

However, a record 23 parties in the end successfully fielded presidential candidates. Some of those who didn’t field are regional parties.

While veteran politician Dumiso Dabengwa last week decided in the last minute to drop his presidential ambitions by not filing his papers at the Nomination Court, he surprised many when he revealed he was going to back MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa for the hotly-contested presidency.

Newly-formed United Movement for Devolution led by Lovemore Moyo — the former Speaker of Parliament — said party members were free to vote for any presidential candidate of their choice.

“Officially, we are not backing any presidential candidate in the 2018 harmonised elections.

“The reason being that the 2018 harmonised elections were never part of our political strategy hence there was no party decision on who to support among the aspiring presidents,” he said.

“However, our members are free to exercise their constitutional right to vote for a presidential candidate of their choice since our party did not field a presidential candidate,” Moyo added.

Moyo said the party has fielded House of Assembly as well as local government candidates.

“We fielded 16 council candidates across the region. I am happy to inform you that 15 council candidates were successful and only one was disqualified,” Moyo told Southern News.

“We fielded eight parliamentary candidates across the region and all of them were successful.

“I am extremely satisfied with this milestone achievement in a short space of time.

“Remember, the number of candidates fielded in both parliamentary and local authority seats reflects the extent to which UMD has covered ground since its inception,” he said.

Alliance for National Salvation (Ansa) president Moses Mzila Ndlovu said he could not contest the presidential race due to financial challenges but said they have advised their members not to vote anyone from Zanu PF.

“We only managed to field five candidates and everything was determined by the depth of our pockets. So I could not vie for the presidential race yet I didn’t even have money to support the other candidates,” he said.

“As for which presidential candidate we are going to back, we have not yet resolved that one but we have told our supporters not to vote anyone with a Zanu PF surname.

“We just said to them, use your conscience and vote a presidential candidate of your choice but don’t vote Zanu PF,” Mzila Ndlovu said.

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) president Mqondisi Moyo said their party had nothing to do with national elections.

“As for the presidency, we are not backing anyone as MRP,” he said.

“We don’t have a say in determining who rules in Zimbabwe since we are said to be the minority and it’s not people from Matabeleland and Midlands who put Zanu PF into power in 1980 and I feel even right now it is said that 5,4 million people registered to vote this year and from the three provinces that is Mat North, Mat South and Bulawayo the figure does not surpass 800 000 and this means the 4,6 million people from other provinces can determine who is the next president without us.”