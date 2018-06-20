Harare Town Clerk interviews delayed

HARARE - Harare City Council is yet to interview the 11 candidates shortlisted for the town clerk position.

According to Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni, the interviews were supposed to be conducted last week.

The position has not been substantively filled since Tendai Mahachi’s departure in 2015.

“The interviews are yet to start and honestly, I do not know when it will happen.

“We are just waiting. Hopefully, this time the process will be more successful than the previous one,” Manyenyeni said.

He, however, refused to divulge the names of the 11 candidates, citing privacy concerns and the need for a transparent process without political interference.

In 2016, council appointed former banker James Mushore to the position, but he was suspended by former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

Following his suspension Mushore approached the Labour Court seeking recourse into the matter, which is yet to be determined.

If Mushore wins the case, Harare City Council will be compelled to pay him over $300 000 in backdated salaries.

With regards to Mushore’s issue, Manyenyeni said council is yet to finalise the matter.

“We are still hanging in limbo on the Mushore issue.

“If the courts are not in our favour, ratepayers will have to finance his outstanding salary arrears. That is what happens when Town House is not autonomous,” he said.

Last year, three candidates — Tapiwa Mashakada, Elizabeth Gwatipedza and Cainos Chingombe — were shortlisted for the top job, but the Local Government Board (LGB) rejected them prompting council to restart the search.

In rejecting the trio, the LGB said Mashakada was an active MDC politician, Chingombe was supposed to focus on his current position as human resources director while Gwatipedza had just started work at Gweru City Council as the new town clerk.

Residents also rejected the three arguing they were “uninspiring”.