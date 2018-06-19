Zimparks official jailed 19yrs for rape

HARARE - A member of Zimbabwe National Parks anti-poaching team will spend the next 18 years in jail after he dragged and raped a woman in a maize field.

Michael Chirambwi, 37, of Madokero in Harare was convicted of the rape charge after a full trial before Harare regional magistrate Lucy Mungwari.

Chirambwi claimed that he had been in an extra-marital affair with the woman but his evidence was discarded because the State had overwhelming evidence against him.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu condemned Chirambwi’s conduct and urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence.

“The accused person breached the trust that was bestowed on him by complainant’s husband who had allowed him to hire his wife for domestic work at Chirambwi’s house,” Zinyandu said.

“This was a well-calculated move since he even gave the wrong directions to the victim’s husband so that he could not be followed while he devoured the man’s wife.

“The court ought to pass a stiff sentence that will pass a lesson to would-be offenders that violating women does not pay.”

The complainant was married in Masiyiwa Village, Chief Chikwaka in Goromonzi.

Chirambwi was not related to the victim but knew her husband since he worked in Madokero.

The State proved that on April 27 this year, the victim visited her husband at his workplace in Bluffhill.

The following morning Chirambwi approached complainant’s husband and offered to give the wife a part-time job at his house.

Chirambwi claimed he wanted his laundry washed for a $10 payment and promised to return to collect his colleague’s wife to show her his residence.

Around midday Chirambwi returned to the man’s work place and the two prepared to leave for his home.

The victim’s husband requested for Chirambwi’s contact details and directions to his house.

However, Chirambwi deliberately gave the man wrong directions to his house to prevent him from reaching the place.

Chirambwi then took the woman through a path that goes through a maize field that is between Bluffhill and Area D, Westgate.

When they were in the middle of the field Chirambwi produced a knife and ordered the woman to comply with his orders or face death.

Chirambwi then pulled down the lady’s trousers and pant before forcing himself on her.

After the act, Chirambwi dismissed the victim and he escaped.