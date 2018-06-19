Ginimbi, Zodwa fight over a girl

HARARE - As confusion continues over the status of socialites Genius Kadungure and long-time partner Zodwa Mkandhla’s relationship, the two caused a scene in Mount Pleasant, Harare over the weekend, after Zodwa apparently “caught” Ginimbi with another girl.

Ginimbi in an earlier radio interview said the couple had split and even went on to stay with an American party girl, Ciamera Jimenez at his Domboshawa mansion.

It is not clear if he had rekindled his romance with Zodwa.

However, according to word from people who were present when the fracas happened, it all started after the two socialites bid each other goodbye with Ginimbi set to drive off to his club, Sankayi.

Zodwa then followed her man only to find another girl getting in his car.

In the videos that are circulating on social media, people gathered around the Range Rover with “ZOZO GP” plates trying to capture the drama.

The car which was flashing hazards while the action happened had apparently been blocked by bystanders and there was a voice heard saying the keys of the “ZOZO” plated car had been taken.

But after all this fracas, a few days later Ginimbi was already in Kenya to party and support his boy musician Davido.

In the videos posted on his Instagram page, and in Ginimbi style, the businessman seemed not bothered by the Zimbabwe incident as he was taken surrounded by and being grabbed by Kenyan girls while drinking champagne.

At the same time Ginimbi’s rumoured American girlfriend left people guessing and dropping hints that there might be more to their relationship than being just friends.

While Ginimbi told the media that Ciamera Jimenez or Ciciamor on Instagram was a friend whom he met while in the United States of America, the girl recently posted a picture of herself in Johannesburg written muroora, which means daughter-in-law.

Interestingly, Ciciamor had been living at Ginimbi’s Domboshawa mansion from mid-May to month-end.

She was also seen driving Ginimbi’s cars, which the socialite justified saying she indeed deserved it as she was his visitor.

In one of the pictures in front of a helicopter she wrote in Shona saying: “Hapana kwandiri kuenda saka ngatitambe tese tijairirane #herikoputa #VictoriaFalls #Africa #Zimbabwe ( I am not going anywhere so let us get to know each other)”.

Ginimbi and Zodwa who had been staying together for years, didn’t seem to have gotten married.

They share a common fetish for expensive cars and buying the latest Range Rovers and this year they both showed off their new whips on social media.