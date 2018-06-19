Ghana investors eye Zim

HARARE - Several Ghanaian investors are expected in Zimbabwe this month to explore investment opportunities.

Ghana is likely to have one of the world’s fastest-growing economies this year, according to the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the Brookings Institution.

Its projected growth in 2018, between 8,3 and 8,9 percent, might outpace even India, with its booming tech sector, and Ethiopia, which over the last decade has been one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies thanks to expanding agricultural production and coffee exports.

World Trade Centre (WTC) Accra chairperson Togbe Afede XIV said there was scope for huge investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and his organisation was keen to promote trade relations between the two African nations.

Afede XIV will be leading a business delegation comprising captains of industry from Ghana, Malaysia, China and Hong Kong with interests in finance, information technology and cyber security, railway, power and mining.

The latest visit is an immediate follow-up to an earlier visit by a team of Ghanaian business leaders to the southern African country late last month.

The team was accompanied by the Zimbabwean High Commissioner to Ghana, Pavelyn Tendai Musaka, and met on arrival by the Head of Chancery at the Ghana High Commission in Zimbabwe, Alberta Quartey.

“The first mission to Zimbabwe was a first step towards improving trade and investment between Ghana and Zimbabwe with the goal of bolstering inter-Africa trade in general,” the WTC chairperson said.

Members of the trade mission are scheduled to meet the Zimbabwean Investment Authority, several State institutions and business leaders from various sectors to discuss investment opportunities.

WTC Accra is a private business organisation which owns the license from World Trade Centre’s Association (WTCA) in New York, to operate a WTC in Accra.

The organisation, which aims to establish iconic world-class landmark of international business that makes a lasting impact on the local economy and enhances prosperity, has joined the network of over 300 World Trade Centres around the globe located in close to 100 countries and through them, we are placing Accra under the international business spotlight.



