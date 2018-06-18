MDC challenges $286k lawsuit

HARARE - MDC has filed papers challenging a $286k lawsuit filed by a local firm which claims to have advanced the amount to the party as part of a loan agreement entered between the parties in 2016.

According to court papers, Ishline Investments (Private) Limited is the applicant, while the MDC is cited as the respondent.

“Be pleased to take notice that on the 7th day of June 2018 and at 10:05hrs, the defendant herein entered appearance to defend this matter,” the MDC said in an appearance to defend notice.

The court papers were filed after MDC reportedly failed to pay back the amount owed.

“Sometime in 2016, defendant (MDC) borrowed money amounting to $331 800 from the plaintiff (Ishline Investments (Private) Limited) and undertook to repay the debt that same year.

“Having made some part payment of the debt, the sum of $286 000 remained due and owing to the plaintiff...,” the court was told.

The High Court is yet to set down the matter for hearing. — Deputy Chief Writer