Khupe fields more than 100 MP candidates

HARARE - MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe said while they are still tabulating their national figures, they have, however, fielded parliamentary and local government candidates in all the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe.

“I am pretty sure we will have more than 110 National Assembly candidates and around 1 000 local government candidates. We are certainly on a roll and you can be assured that the MDC-T led by Khupe is a very potent political outfit.

“Our BEST manifesto clearly and lucidly articulates our party’s policies on job creation, re-booting both the industrial and manufacturing sectors as well as revamping the commercial agricultural sector.

“We are a social democratic political party that vigorously advocates for nondiscrimination as well as the sustainable and holistic empowerment of historically disadvantaged persons as well as vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, women and children,” said the party’s deputy president, Obert Gutu, who is a duly nominated National Assembly candidate for Harare East constituency.

“Our party is also pushing a very strong anti-sexist trajectory and that’s why you…Khupe’s chief election agent, Priscilla Misihairambwi-Mushonga, wearing that sweater on nomination day.

“We are going to win a significant number of parliamentary and local government seats and president Khupe is going to out-perform the majority of the presidential candidates. In fact, she is going to win the presidential election,” added Gutu.



