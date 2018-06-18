Do something about unemployed teachers

EDITOR — On Friday Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) marched in solidarity with the unemployed teachers in Harare and delivered a petition to the minister of State for Presidential Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi demanding an immediate review of teacher recruitment freeze that was effected by Patrick Chinamasa being guided by the austerity recommendations of the Bretton Woods international financing institutions.

The march was organised by the Unemployed Teachers’ Association, which is ably led by Takemore Mhlanga.

Artuz is irked that employed teachers are bearing the burden of 1:80 teacher pupil ratio whilst more than 20 000 teachers remain unemployed.

Can you imagine that the majority of primary school teachers are teaching multiple grades and secondary teachers are teaching multiple subjects, this is unacceptable and we must all unite to stop the madness.

The government invested millions of tax payers’ money in training thousands of teachers whom they can’t employ today.

Government should stop this madness and employ all the teachers that are jobless today.

Concrened