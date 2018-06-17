Happy return for Mutasa

Dynamos..................... (2) 2

Nichrut........................ (0) 1

HARARE - In the build up to this Castle Lager Premiership tie against Nichrut, returning Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa emphasised the need to start picking up maximum points at home following a difficult start to the campaign which resulted in him being temporarily sacked.

Yesterday’s match was Mutasa’s first since being reinstated a fortnight ago as the DeMbare coach and his charges heeded his call with a dominant display that condemned Nichrut to their fifth straight defeat.

Blessing Moyo and Kuda Kumwala scored two quick goals on the stroke of halftime to ensure DeMbare picked up their second victory at home this season much to the cheer of a small crowd.

The win came hard on the heels of a 0-1 away victory last weekend against Mutare City Rovers to take the Glamour Boys’ tally to 20 points after 17 matches.

Nichrut pulled one back four minutes from full time through Andrew Kanchwachwa but it was too little too late as they dropped to third from bottom with 13 points

With his team now improving, Mutasa is looking forward to a better second half of the season.

“What we wanted today was to get three points so that we can have an element of consistency considering that we picked up three points last week,” Mutasa said after the game.

“I have been away and we get a positive result today, I think it’s the wish of every coach. I think we are now looking forward to more perfected displays in the second half of the season and finish the season at a respectable position.

“When I returned the welcome was there at the training ground and you could see the players are eager to play. I hope the boys will continue with the same spirit going forward.”

Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino admitted that his newly-promoted side is now slowly losing the plot following the five defeats on the trot.

“In the first half, we were playing well but lost concentration towards the end of the half. In the second half, I think we played better and managed to get a goal,” Nyikadzino said.

“I am worried with the way things are going. I take full responsibility of the results. Our objective is to stay in the Premiership and we will use this break to rectify some of the mistakes. It’s not too late yet, we still have 17 games to go.”

With Nichrut offering little resistance, DeMbare defenders even had the privilege of joining the attack and Godfrey Mukambi was unlucky on 27 minutes after he was left unmarked inside the box only to direct his header wide. Moyo, however, made no mistake in the 43rd minute as he caught Nichrut goalkeeper Tafadzwa Jabangwe flat footed with a well taken header from a Peace Makaha cross.

And with Cyanide still to reorganise themselves following the setback, Kumwala doubled Dynamos’ lead a minute later with a beautiful finish.

In the second half, Dynamos somehow took their foot off the pedal and allowed Nichrut to claw back into the game with Kanchwachwa pulling one back before the end.