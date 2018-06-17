Chiwunga relishes golden boot race

HARARE - The desire to atone for last year’s disappointment is what keeps Black Rhinos striker Lot Chiwunga going.

Chiwunga fought an intriguing battle for the Golden Boot award before settling for a joint second place along side former Dynamos striker Christian Ntouba with 12 goals behind eventual winner Dominic Chungwa, who had banged 18 goals.

That, however, did not deter Chiwunga from working hard but rather it served as an extra incentive for him in this current campaign.

As the season reaches the halfway mark this weekend, Chiwunga has already scored five goals, three behind CAPS United’s John Zhuwawo and Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Terrence Dzvukamanja, who are tied on the top with eight goals.

“If I look back at last season, it only gives me motivation to keep on working hard,” Chiwunga revealed to the Daily News on Sunday.

“I had quite an impressive season last year. In fact as a team we did pretty well especially at the beginning of the season but somehow things took a sudden turn after the first half of the season. I’m sure if we had maintained the same form we could have finished somewhere at the top.

“But such is football, we have to pick ourselves up and continue working hard.

“For me I have tried to keep on working hard this year and I have scored some few goals. I want to keep on working hard and probably score more goals.

“We have had a difficult start this year but obviously things are slowly falling into shape.”

Chauya Chipembere had a slow start to this year’s campaign before working their way back. In their last four matches the army side are unbeaten after picking two wins and two draws to take their tally to 22 points and sit eighth on the log table.

In their last match Chiwunga was on target as they blew a two-goal lead before settling for 2-2 draw against Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium. In their next match, Black Rhinos welcome a wounded Ngezi Platinum Stars, coming from two straight defeats.

Chiwunga, however, hopes to continue with his scoring touch.

“It’s always good to score in every game and I’m looking forward to our game against Ngezi,” Chiwunga said.

“I think for us this is a huge match. Ngezi are obviously fighting for the championship and we also want to continue with our newly found form. We have been doing well in our past four matches and we are desperate to maintain our form.”

Fixtures:

Chapungu v CAPS United (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)

