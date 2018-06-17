Another late FC Platinum show

FC Platinum..........(0) 1

Highlanders.................0

HARARE - FC PLATINUM showed their fighting spirit and desire to defend their Castle Lager Premiership title when they scored another late goal to beat Highlanders at Mandava Stadium.

Pure Platinum Play substitute Gift Mbweti met Farai Madanhanga’s cross before beating Bosso goalkeeper Prosper Matutu right on the stroke of full time.

The win took the defending champions six points clear at the top of the log table with 44 points from 17 matches.

Last weekend, Norman Mapeza’s needed a stoppage time goal from a free kick scored by substitute Never Tigere to beat second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Ngezi now need to beat Black Rhinos this afternoon at the National Sports Stadium to cut back the gap with FC Platinum to three points.

Mapeza was pleased that for the second time in two consecutive matches, his team once again managed to collect the three points right on the death when it seemed like they were headed for a draw.

“In the first half we had some better opportunities; we were playing a very good team and I think they were just waiting for us to attack us on the break,” Mapeza said after the game.

“It’s a game of football; we knew it was going to be difficult but like I said last week, we managed to win in the last minute of the game and well done to the boys.

“We kept on pushing while they were just relying on the counter and we got rewarded in the last minute of the game.”

Highlanders assistant coach Mandla Mpofu thought his side had done enough to warrant at least a point but were let down by a lack of concentration at the end of the game.

“At times I think that football is just a crazy game; it’s so painful that we lost in the last minute of the game where I think the boys had put much effort to come up with at least a draw,” Mpofu said.

“I think a loss in concentration contributed to our loss but then again we cannot control the result but I can appreciate the performance of the boys.

“The way we played today was unbelievable but we just couldn’t come up with anything; well done to FC Platinum.”

Yesterday’s result was Bosso’s second loss on the trot following last weekend surprise 0-1 defeat to newly-promoted Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium.

Highlanders remain in fourth place on the log with 29 points but they have opened up the door for fifth-placed Chicken Inn and sixth placed CAPS United to leapfrog them if they win their matches this afternoon.

Meanwhile, at Barbourfields, a solitary Innocent Kutsanzira strike ensured that Bulawayo City climbed out of the relegation zone with victory over bottom side Mutare City Rovers yesterday.

Amini Soma Phiri’s side, who had lost four and drawn one of their last five matches, are now on 14 points and in 14th place on the log.

Herentals and Shabanie Mine played out a 1-1 draw at the National Sports Stadium.

Yesterday’s results:

FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders, Dynamos 2-1 Nichrut, Herentals 1-1 Shabanie Mine,

Bulawayo City 1-0 Mutare City Rovers