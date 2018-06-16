New DeMbare boss calls for unity

HARARE - The newly-appointed Dynamos executive was officially unveiled at the team’s training session yesterday with chairperson Isiah Mupfurutsa immediately calling for the club to pull in one direction if they entertain any hopes of salvaging their faltering campaign.

The Glamour Boys’ board chairperson Bernard Marriot Lusengo has been under fire for running down the country’s most successful football club.

In recent years, Lusengo literally turned Dynamos into a one-man show while surrounding himself with “yes men” on the board where he holds majority veto power over the rest of the members which ultimately culminated in club president Kenni Mubaiwa stepping down last week.

Lusengo responded to Mubaiwa’s resignation by appointing a new executive led by banker Mupfurutsa while Esther Mawere is his vice-chairperson and the pair of human resources executive Moses Shumba and miner Francis Madzinga complete the new-look leadership.

Speaking soon after the unveiling ceremony at the team’s training ground at Motor Action Sports Club, Mupfurutsa preached unity.

“I have to play my part and the idea is for us to try and move forward with the team. I have not come here to start Dynamos. I’m not saying it has not been there, Dynamos has always been there and my time is also to take it forward,” he said.

“I will offer my contribution during the time I will be in office and I hope the plans that we are having will move us forward.

“What I can say is as a family we need to be united, if there is no unity, I don’t see things working out. Just like any family or in any organisation or even a country, if there is no unity, things don’t work out.

“So in this case, I call upon all the Dynamos stakeholders to work together and bury all the differences so that we can actually retrieve the club.”

Dynamos have had a difficult start to the season and are flirting with relegation as they currently sit 13th on the log table with a paltry 17 points from 16 matches.

The Glamour Boys are just four points above the last relegation spot as they have failed to build onto their second place finish last season.

In their next match, Dynamos host Nichrut at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow hoping to build on their last weekend’s 1-0 win over Mutare City Rovers.

The match will be Lloyd Mutasa’s first since being re-admitted into the team’s technical following the sacking of Biggie Zuze.

Mutasa was re-hired exactly two weeks after being fired but could not immediately sit on the dugout as he was in South Africa with the Warriors for the Cosafa Cup.