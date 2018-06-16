Mutasa eyes redemption

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa wants his charges to end their poor home record this season starting with the clash against Nichrut in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

Over the years, the Glamour Boys turned Rufaro Stadium into a fortress and visiting teams would usually receive absolutely no encouragement as they would leave the stadium empty handed on most occasions.

But during this current campaign things have been a little different with Mutasa’s charges simply unable to overcome any sort of challenge at home where they have picked a single win following 16 rounds of action.

Dynamos’ solitary home victory was against Bulawayo Chiefs and teams like Herentals, Yadah, Black Rhinos and Shabanie Mine have all managed at least a point against Dynamos while Harare City, Highlanders and FC Platinum walked away with maximum points.

Mutasa is, however, determined that this doesn’t become a pattern and today’s visit of Nichrut seems like the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways at home.

“Everything has a beginning and it’s something that we have been working round the clock to try and please our home crowd. We are bracing ourselves for positive results and I’m sure it has to be Saturday,” Mutasa said.

“It’s important that we start picking up wins at home. I’m sure if we get another win it will bring the youngsters’ confidence back.

“The majority of these youngsters are the ones who did duty last year and I’m sure they have the pedigree if everything is sorted in terms of motivating them.

“We are Dynamos and we are supposed to be getting ourselves out of where we are at the moment. We need a good response from the boys, especially against Nichrut at home. I think this is the right platform to make a resurgence.”

Today’s game will be Mutasa’s first since being reinstated last month having been sacked over poor results.

The former Tanganda midfielder was in South Africa with the Warriors for the Cosafa Castle Cup and in his absence, Lloyd Chigowe has been in charge.

And during that period, Dynamos lost 3-0 to Triangle before last weekend’s 0-1 away win to Mutare City at Vengere Stadium.

Mutasa has been in charge of this week’s training session and is set to welcome utility player Obey Mwerahari from injury.

However, defenders Pakhamani Dube and Jimmy Tigere will not be available for selection as they are both down with injury.

“Pakhamani is out through injury, so is Jimmy. But Obey I’m sure he will be part and parcel of the guys who will do duty against Nichrut,” Mutasa said.

And with the mid-season transfer window upon us, Mutasa played down any prospects of massive changes at the team.

“We will look ourselves in the mirror. There is not going to be much changes and if there are any changes it will have to be in line with the resources that we have,” he said.

“We might add one or two, we have good players in our ranks and we only need to psyche them up and get the breakthrough.”

Glamour Boys have had a difficult start to the season and are in relegation zone as they currently sit 13th on the log table with a paltry 17 points from 16 matches.

And as the season reaches the halfway mark today, Nichrut on the other hand are desperate for maximum points to start moving up the ladder as they are currently fifth from bottom. In their last match Nichrut lost 0-1 at home to Triangle.

Fixtures:

Today: Bulawayo City v Mutare City Rovers (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Herentals v Shabanie Mine (National Sports), Dynamos v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Chapungu v CAPS United (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)