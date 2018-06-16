CAPS bank on Zhuwawu

HARARE - CAPS United hope that on-fire striker John Zhuwawu will continue with his hot scoring streak when they take on troubled Chapungu at Ascot Stadium on Sunday.

Zhuwawu is currently the joint leading scorer on eight goals together with Shabanie Mine’s David Temwanjira and Ngezi Platinum Stars Terrence Dzvukammanja after 16 matches.

The former Black Mambas forward was on target in United’s 1-0 win over Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium last weekend.

Makepekepe go into Sunday’s game in sixth place on the log with 26 points, some 15 points behind leaders FC Platinum.

In order to close that gap, United hope that Zhuwawu can continue finding the back of the net with the ease he has done recently.

“Zhuwawu is a hard worker; he gives us more than 200 percent in each game, he deserves everything that he is getting,” Makepekepe assistant coach Tostao Kwashi said.

“We are not surprised with the goals he is scoring because last season, he only came in the second half of the season and managed to score eight goals from 15 games.

“That’s why he was able to attract attention of South African clubs and got two trials although it did not work out for him.

“So we have been expecting this from the boy. He has also delivered on that expectation but we will always demand him to keep focus.

“He must not get big-headed because of the success he is getting on a personal level; that success should actually motivate him to work hard, so that he can get the break he deserves to play outside the country.”

Makepekepe come up against a wounded Chapungu side that is now fighting against relegation following last weekend 3-0 drabbing by Yadah FC in Harare.

Waru Waru come into Sunday’s game in occupying the last relegation spot on the log in 15th place with 13 points.

However, Makepekepe are not taking the Air Force of Zimbabwe side lightly despite their lowly position on the log.

“Away to Chapungu will not be an easy game for us; they are a hard-running and energetic side that is fighting against relegation,” Kwashi said.

“We expect a tough battle; they are very tough physically. They give everything on the pitch.”