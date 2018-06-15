Zim livid as Coca-Cola reduces sugar content in iconic local drink

HARARE - There has been an outcry in Zimbabwe after the Coca-Cola Company changed the ingredients of the country’s iconic drink Mazoe.

Over the last few weeks social media has been abuzz with complaints, as Zimbabweans registered their displeasure with the taste of Mazoe products bottled by Coca-Cola’s Zimbabwean franchise Schweppes Zimbabwe.

The outcry, which was slowly turning into a campaign to boycott the products, forced Coca-Cola to explain the changes it made in the formulation of its products.

The beverages maker said this was a response to recommendations by several leading health authorities, which are calling for a limit on sugar consumption.

On Tuesday Coca-Cola told State media that it has taken a global decision to do more to fight obesity.

“Around the world, eating and drinking less sugar is an increasingly important issue for many people.

“Sugar in both foods and beverages can be part of a balanced lifestyle if people don’t have too much,” said Coca-Cola.

Mazoe is popular in Zimbabwe and is one of the iconic products those in the Diaspora always ask for from back home. — Fin24