Schools to close early

HARARE - Schools will now close on July 26, at least two weeks earlier than had been scheduled.

In a statement, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Sylvia Utete-Masango, said this was in light of the harmonised polls set for July 30.

“Following the proclamation of the 2018 harmonised elections scheduled for 30 July 2018, the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education advises that schools will close for the second term on Thursday, 26 July, 2018 and open for the third term on Tuesday, 4 September.

“The opening of school in the third term has been brought forward as a measure to compensate for the early closure of term two. In addition, schools should put programmes in place in order to ensure that no learner is disadvantaged,” Masango said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed July 30 as the date for elections.

Initially, schools were supposed to close on August 9.