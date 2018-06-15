Oxfam banned from Haiti over sex scandal

Aljazeera  •  15 June 2018 10:25AM  •  0 comments

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haiti has permanently banned UK-based charity Oxfam from operating in the country following allegations of sexual misconduct by its employees while working in the country in the aftermath of the devastating January 2010 earthquake.

A government statement said on Wednesday that the action, which followed a temporary suspension in February, was taken because of Oxfam's "violation of Haitian legislation and serious breach of the principle" of human dignity.

"The NGO is therefore declared persona non grata," Aviol Fleurant, minister of planning and external cooperation, said at a press briefing.

Fleurant said a draft law was being prepared to provide closer control over, and coordination with, the many foreign aid groups operating in the country.

Oxfam, which had been present in Haiti since 1978, fired four workers in 2011 for "gross misconduct" and three others were allowed to quit after a whistle-blower accused staff members of misconduct while working in the country after the 2010 earthquake.

A 2011 Oxfam report, made public this year, said the group's then-country director, Roland van Hauwermeiren, had admitted to paying for sex and that three staff members had physically threatened a witness.

Oxfam Great Britain Chief Executive Mark Goldring announced his resignation last month, saying that someone else should help "rebuild" the group following the scandal in Haiti.

The aid group has seen its funding plummet amid the damaging revelations.

The scandal sparked additional claims about aid workers in Chad, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Philippines, prompting Oxfam to launch a global action plan against sexual harassment and abuse.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media