Council unhappy with HMMAS' fees

STAFF WRITER  •  15 June 2018 2:58PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The Harare City Council (HCC) might allow its employees to join other medical aid societies because the fees that are being charged by the Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) are too steep.

According to a report presented at the city’s Rapid Results Initiative workshop on Tuesday, HMMAS — owned by HCC — has become too expensive for the municipality, which has accumulated arrears in excess of $2 million.

While council can only afford to pay $400 000 in monthly subscriptions, it is currently paying to HMMAS twice that figure.

“From quotations gathered from other service providers, the highest quotation was $425 000. If other service providers can give the City a cheaper quotation for the same service then employees can go there,” reads part of the report”

Acting finance director Stanley Ndemera told the Daily News said the idea was still in its infancy and nothing concrete has been reached.

HCC has been struggling to meet its obligations, including statutory ones.

