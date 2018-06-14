'Marriot must go'

HARARE - Calls for Dynamos board chairperson Bernard Marriot Lusengo to resign are growing louder by each day with the Harare giants’ former players encouraging the club supremo to follow in Kenni Mubaiwa’s footsteps to pave way for progressive minds to take over.

Former DeMbare president Mubaiwa tendered his resignation last week following the team’s poor run in the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership campaign.

DeMbare are in the relegation zone as they currently sit in 13th place on the log with 17 points from 16 games.

The Glamour Boys are just four points above the last relegation spot as they have failed to build onto their second place finish last season.

In his resignation letter, Mubaiwa alleged that he was calling it quits due to Lusengo’s overbearing influence on the day-to-day operations of the club.

Former DeMbare dribbling wizard July Sharara said Lusengo has no new ideas that can propel the club to their rightful place as a giant in local football.

“What has Marriot done for Dynamos? Absolutely nothing, the club does not even own a wheelbarrow as an asset. What he only does is to move around in luxury vehicles at the expense of the institute’s well-being,” Sharara told the Daily News.

“He doesn’t want to see any former players close to him and I wonder why he isolates himself from the rest of the people who played topflight football for Dynamos.

“The club had an opportunity to get a long lease for the Rufaro Stadium — that didn’t happen. A team cannot survive on gate-takings and the general belief among former players and fans is that Marriot has failed.

“In order for him to safe-guard the little that remains of his soiled legacy, he just has to do the honourable thing and resign together with his entire board and executive.”

Sharara said a Special General Meeting should be convened that will be attended by all former players and fans to map the way forward for the club.

“Even the fans are complaining, they know that the chairman is the chief culprit who has put the club into disarray,” he said.

“They are fully behind the mission that will see him eventually resign. Since he took over as chairperson, the former players are not being recognised and have to pay to get in to watch their beloved team.

“In this current board, there are very few players who played for the team before and those few are always in their rural areas and do not have a direct input in the day-to-day running of the club.

“Mubaiwa’s departure was a blessing in disguise. That on its own tells you that all is not well at Dynamos.

“In order to move a step in the right direction the chairman and his board should resign and pave way for progressive minds to take over.”

Legendary former DeMbare captain Memory Mucherahowa, who is now based in the United Kingdom welcomed Mubaiwa’s resignation and heralded it as a the first step in sanitising the club.

“Though he should have gone a long time ago; this is a lesson to whoever is taking over that anyone coming on board should not do so on the basis of having a fat pocket to run the club,” Mucherahowa said.

“Dynamos do not need money from anyone’s pocket. The club should generate its own money so that in the event that we are partying ways with anyone, they won’t find it difficult to leave.

“Many lost a fortune through this poor corporate governance misconduct and they don’t even want to have anything to do with the club.”

Fixtures:

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Mutare City Rovers (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Herentals v Shabanie Mine (NSS), Dynamos v Nichrut (Rufaro),

Sunday: Chapungu v CAPS United (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)



