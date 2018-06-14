ED mourns political murder victim

Blessings Mashaya  •  14 June 2018 4:00PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday consoled the Lumbe family following the abduction and murder of their two-year-old child Professor by suspected Zanu PF activists following his father Rambai’s defection to the Joice Mujuru-led opposition National People’s Party (NPP).

In a statement yesterday, Mnangagwa said the police must apprehend the murderers.

“I am shocked and appalled by the horrific murder of two-year old Professor Lumbe this weekend in Glendale. My sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Professor’s parents, Rambai and Nomatter and the entire family in this difficult time,” Mnangagwa said in a statement.

“There can be no tolerance for such wanton acts of violence, let alone against children. We as a society must categorically reject all violence. I have instructed the police to investigate this heinous crime as a matter of urgency, to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“As we approach the election, I call on all candidates, supporters and members of the public to be peaceful at all times, and to ensure that the values of love, unity and tolerance dominate our political and civic discourse,” Mnangagwa said.

The incident has raised fears of a repeat of the bloody 2008 presidential run-off election where over 200 opposition MDC supporters were killed and thousands others internally displaced by suspected State security agents and Zanu PF militia.

Comments (1)

They sure wouldn't maim and kill if they didn't have the backing of the murderous party. What happened to Mukoko, Dzamara, Chiminya, Nabayana, etc? Hanti the CIO guy anotozivikanwa and nothing happened to him. Arikutodya gango as we speak. ED is just pandering to the world kuti zvinzi these elections he's about to rig are free and fair

Moe Syslack - 14 June 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

