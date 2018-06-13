Top Zanu PF official caught with $5k pangolin scales

BULAWAYO - ZANU PF Matabeleland North administration officer Robert John Khumalo is in trouble after he was recently caught allegedly trying to sell pangolin scales worth $5 000.

Khumalo appeared before Hwange magistrate Colet Ncube facing charges of violating section 128 (1) (b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20: 14 which is “illegal possession/ dealing of live pangolin’.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody.

Prosecutor Brian Mudzviti told the court that the accused was arrested at Baobab Hotel in Hwange were he was negotiating a price for the buyer to purchase the wild animal’s scales.

The willing buyer was identified as Thembiso Tshuma from Mpumalanga suburb in the mining town.

The court further heard that police received a tip-off on May 27, about the dealings taking place at a local hotel before they laid an ambush.

Police pounced on the two while they were negotiating over the price.

Quizzed about his intention with the pangolin scales, Khumalo reportedly said he wanted to use them for medication purposes.