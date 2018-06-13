Greatermans, KK to lose property

HARARE - Once Zimbabwe’s iconic departmental store, Greatermans Stores, is set to lose various electrical goods over a long standing debt to a local company.

Greatermans Stores closed shop a few years ago to pave way for the establishment of a retail outlet owned by its parent company -— bringing to an end a rich tradition in providing high end goods which had made it a choice of the haves upon the country gaining its independence from Britain in 1980.

Its goods will go under the hammer in Southerton today to recover money owed to Mutual Finance. Among goods to be auctioned are various electrical gadgets which include mobile phones, plasma televisions, fridges and microwaves. Other goods include leather chairs, travelling bags and mental trunks. The Sheriff of the high Court also gave notice yesterday that another auction will be held to recover another debt owed to Mutual Finance.